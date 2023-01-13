Man shot to death in Virginia Beach; person in custody

A man was shot to death in Virginia Beach early Friday morning, according to police.

Police received a report of a gunshot wound at 3:26 a.m. and responded to Stonecypher Court in Virginia Beach. The man died of his injuries, according to police.

Police have one suspect in custody and all parties involved are still at the scene, according to a police spokesperson.

The incident is still under investigation.

