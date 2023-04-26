Man shot to death Wednesday morning in 2000 block of S.W. Clay. Homicide is city's 15th this year.

A Topeka police officer guards a homicide scene Wednesday morning in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay.

Topeka police say they are investigating the homicide death of a man found shot Wednesday morning in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay.

The man's name and age haven't yet been made public. No arrests have been made.

Police Lt. Matt Danielson said officers were called about 8:10 a.m. to the scene, where they found the victim suffering from injuries that were considered life-threatening.

The victim was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, Danielson said.

Police at the scene appeared to be focusing on the property at 2027 S.W. Clay. They used yellow crime scene tape to block off an area that included the alley behind it.

Topeka police guard a homicide scene Wednesday morning in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay.

Wednesday's homicide was Topeka's 15th this year.

Danielson asked anyone with information about the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Shooting death in central Topeka becomes city's15th homicide this year