Man shot to death Wednesday morning

Sep. 21—A 48-year-old man is Clovis' latest homicide victim, police announced Wednesday morning.

Police received a 911 call from Plains Regional Medical Center at 3:06 a.m. Wednesday, reporting a male had been brought into the emergency room having suffered gunshot wounds. The man, later identified as Joe Suniga, subsequently died from his injuries, according to a news release from Clovis Police Capt. Roman Romero.

Investigators soon learned a crime scene was identified as a residence in the 300 block of Missouri Street in Clovis, the release stated.

The Major Crimes Unit has been activated to investigate the homicide, which is Clovis' seventh this year and the 10th of 2022 in the Clovis/Portales area.

According to the news release:

If anyone has information about this incident we ask they contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. We would also like to remind you information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department's tip411 app, which can be accessed by going to http://www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

