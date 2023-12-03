Man shot to death in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in West Memphis Saturday night, according to West Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the scene in the 600 block of South 21st Street at 9 p.m.

A man was located at the residence, unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as 44-year-old George Mabin, died of his injuries, reports say.

There is no suspect information available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7554 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-7444.

