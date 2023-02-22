Man shot to death in west Oak Cliff, Dallas police say

A man was shot to death by an unknown person in west Oak Cliff on Tuesday night, police said.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of South Cockrell Hill Road around 11:15 p.m. They found a man at that location with gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a hospital, but the man died from his injuries.

Officials haven’t yet released the name of the man who died.

The shooter is still at large. Police determined that an unknown suspect shot the victim and left the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Andre Isom at 214-671-3701 or by email at andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com and reference case #124516-2022.