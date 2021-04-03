Man shot to death on the West Side

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read

Apr. 3—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Northwest Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said police responded around 4:30 a.m. to Pinewood and Cherrywood N.W., near Unser and Ladera, for reports of a man laying in the street.

"Officers arrived and located a deceased male subject with multiple gunshot wounds," he said. "This is an active investigation."

Gallegos gave no other details.

The homicide marks the fourth person killed around the city in the past week and the tenth over the past 30 days. So far there have been 30 homicides in Albuquerque this year, by this time last year the total was 16.

