Man shot to death while filming fight with another man in love triangle, Florida cops say

A man was fatally shot in his apartment complex after he confronted and attacked his rival in a love triangle, Florida police said.

The conflict between the two men had been ongoing for several months, Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri said in a July 26 news conference. The men, both residents of the apartments, were fighting over a woman who also lived in the same complex as part of a “relationship triangle.”

Police hadn’t been called to the complex before despite earlier arguments, Capri said, but this time the conflict escalated.

Early in the morning, the man who was shot, 47, went to the other man’s apartment and set up his phone on a tripod to film himself confronting the other man, the sheriff said. He also took his kids and put them in the car so they wouldn’t see the fight.

Then, when the man came out of the apartment, the man outside attacked him with a pair of brass knuckles, hitting him repeatedly on the head, Capri said.

The man being attacked tried to run away, but the accused attacker followed and chased him around the complex, the sheriff said.

Dazed and running, the attacked man saw the other man reach into his waistband, and he told police he believed the other man was pulling out a gun, according to the sheriff.

He said he feared for his life, causing him to take out his own gun and fire multiple shots at the man chasing him, Capri said.

When the man was on the ground, the shooter called 911 and waited for help to arrive, the sheriff said.

When officers arrived they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he later died from his injuries at the hospital, according to the sheriff.

Capri said he does not believe charges will be filed against the shooter, who was carrying his firearm legally and who police believe was acting in self-defense.

Police have not been able to view the video recorded by the man who died, but said other evidence collected at the complex supported the man who died was the instigator of the fight.

“I’m just glad the two young kids didn’t have to witness any of this,” Capri said at the news conference. “This is a senseless act.”

Eustis is about 45 miles northwest of Orlando.

Eye clinic receptionist stole credit card information from 76 patients, Florida cops say

Determined diver works to free large shark tangled in reef off Florida, video shows

Homeowner jailed for spraying passing woman in face with water hose, Florida cops say

16-year-old fighting with mom lights Hilton lobby couch on fire, Florida cops say