Man shot to death while leaving Vineland Wawa

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Wawa in Vineland.

VINELAND - Authorities say a man was shot to death while leaving the Wawa at West Park Avenue and North Delsea Drive Thursday night.

According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, Luis Rivera, 23, of Pine Street in Vineland, died from gunshot wounds sustained while exiting the store.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said the incident "does not appear to be a random act."

The fatal shooting remains under investigation, according to Webb-McRae.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vineland Police Department Det. Christopher Fixler at 856-460-0806 or Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233.

Information also can be provided anonymously by visiting vpd.tips or ccpo.tips from any smartphone, computer or tablet.

This is a developing story.

