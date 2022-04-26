Man shot to death on Woodford Street; woman injured

Apr. 26—A man was killed and a woman injured during an early morning shooting on Woodford Street in Portland.

Police were called to the 100 block of Woodford Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday for reports of the sound of gunshots and an argument between a group of people. Officers found a 43-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman in the roadway. Both had been shot.

Both people were taken to Maine Medical Center. The man did not survive his injuries, according to David Singer, spokesman for the police department. The woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The names and hometowns of the man and woman have not been released. Police also have not released any information about what might have led to the shooting or said if anyone has been arrested.

Singer said the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Woodford Street between Forest Avenue and Melrose Street was closed until 11 a.m. while police investigated the shooting. The scene was roped off with crime scene tape as investigators filled bags with evidence.

A black Range Rover was towed from the scene around 10:45 a.m.

The section of Woodford Street where the shooting occurred is just off a busy intersection with Forest Avenue and is lined with residential buildings.