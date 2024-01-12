Man shot in December dies, bringing Pueblo's 2023 homicide total to 27

The Pueblo County coroner has identified a man who died on Jan. 9 after being shot in late December.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 30, police responded to a report of a shooting. Devin Nichols, 27, of Pueblo, was found in the 2800 block of Lake Avenue with a gunshot wound, according to Pueblo police spokesperson Roger Schneider.

Nichols was transported to a Pueblo hospital and was later taken to another hospital in Colorado Springs, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Jan. 9.

Police have not yet named a suspect in the case. Nichols' next of kin has been notified and a homicide investigation continues.

His death marked the 29th homicide in Pueblo County in 2023, 27 of which took place in the city of Pueblo. Four homicides have been reported so far in 2024.

If you have information on Nichols' death, you are encouraged by Pueblo PD to call police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Jeff Shay at 719-553-2445.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

