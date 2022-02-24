Man who shot DeLand woman's ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder

A Leesburg man who shot his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend during an argument in the woman's front yard in DeLand earlier this month has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, court records show.

The woman had initially told investigators that her ex-boyfriend, Neiko Pate, had armed himself with a brick and confronted her. The woman's current boyfriend, Ryan Hawkins, then shot Pate, authorities said.

But video surveillance from the home showed Hawkins was the first to pick up the brick and attack Pate, a charging affidavit states.

Hawkins, 45, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder with a firearm in the shooting of Pate, 50, of DeLand. Hawkins was being held without bail in Volusia County Branch Jail on Wednesday.

Volusia County Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting call at the home on South Blue Lake Avenue on Feb. 5 at 9:55 p.m. where they were initially told that Pate had armed himself with a brick and confronted the woman, forcing Hawkins to shoot him, investigators said.

But surveillance video from the home showed that Hawkins was the first to pick up the brick and hit Pate in the shoulder and neck area, according to an arrest report.

The recordings showed that Pate got to the home and started banging on the door. The woman opened the door and Pate yanked a necklace from her neck and threw it to the ground, investigators said.

As the woman steps outside, Hawkins follows her and the two men begin to fight in what investigators described in the charging document as "an exchange of hand-to-hand combat."

Hawkins is then seen grabbing a brick and striking Pate in the shoulder and neck area. Pate then grabs Hawkins and punches him multiple times, knocking him to the ground, the report states.

Pate is then seen aggressively approaching the woman with a piece of the brick in his hand and Hawkins is seen going back into the house. He returns with a gun in his back pocket, investigators said.

Hawkins tells Pate to drop the brick but shoots Pate before he could react, sheriff's investigators said.

"The shooting occurred before Neiko (Pate) had an opportunity to drop the brick or make any other movements," investigators wrote in their report.

Pate then ran to his car and Hawkins is seen chasing after Pate. Investigators said Hawkins fired five to six shots hitting Pate in the upper torso.

Pate drove to his home on Kentucky Avenue and had someone call 9-1-1, the report shows.

Pate was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital where he was treated for his gunshot wounds, the report details.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man who shot DeLand woman's ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder