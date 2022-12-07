Man shot by deputies convicted of threatening Dalton Elementary School, assaulting police

Dec. 7—A 40-year-old man who was shot by Kootenai County sheriff's deputies in January was found guilty last week of threatening violence on school grounds and assaulting police with a deadly weapon.

The charges stemmed from a threat Robert J. Green made to shoot up Dalton Elementary School near Coeur d'Alene, and a subsequent standoff with law enforcement last winter, according to a Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office news release.

Authorities found multiple firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition on or near Green during the incident, the prosecutor's office said.

An armed suicidal person, later identified as Green, was reported the afternoon of Jan. 24 in a residence next to the school, according to the sheriff's office. The school was placed on a safety hold.

Responding officers negotiated with Green for hours, during which Green allegedly threatened to shoot police and toward people at the Dalton Gardens school. The man eventually brandished a weapon at officers, prompting the shooting. Coeur d'Alene police described the weapon as an AR-style rifle.

Green was taken to Kootenai Health, deputies said.

A jury found Green guilty of three counts of aggravated assault on police officers with a deadly weapon and one count of threatening violence upon school grounds after a four-day trial that ended Thursday, according to prosecutors. The jury acquitted Green of one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm at a vehicle.

Green is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 26.