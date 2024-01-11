Man shot by deputies dies following standoff at Carmichael apartments, Sacramento sheriff says

A man accused of firing shots randomly during an hourslong standoff Wednesday at a Carmichael apartment complex was shot in an exchange of gunfire with three deputies and died at a hospital, Sacramento County sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies descended upon Sienna Square Apartments, 4735 Marconi Avenue, about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports of a man firing bullets from his apartment. The SWAT team arrived and negotiations for a peaceful surrender were underway for hours, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The man began to leave the apartment around 9:40 p.m. holding a gun, Gandhi said. Three deputies and the exchanged gunfire with the man , he said.

The man was shot and taken to a hospital, Gandhi said. In a Thursday morning update, Gandhi said the man had died.

No deputies were hurt, Gandhi said. It’s unclear how many bullets were fired, who shot first or if the man was pointing his gun at the deputies.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet identified the man who died and will do so after next-of-kin notification.

Detectives closed portions of Marconi Avenue from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning as they processed the scene.