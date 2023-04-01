Man shot by deputies after high-speed chase through High Desert

A suspect from Los Angeles nearly struck a Victorville sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle before leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended in Pomona.

Police are continuing to piece together a Thursday night incident that left a man hospitalized after he opened fire on deputies, according to law enforcement.

Stephen Thompson, 26, was driving just after 10 p.m. in Victorville when deputies spotted his car. Deputies say the vehicle was linked to an attempted homicide earlier in the week. As deputies tried to stop the driver, he fled out of town, deputies said.

Patrol officers gave chase, calling in for backup as the pursuit hit speeds of 140 mph, San Bernardino sheriff's officials said. The CHP offered helicopter support as the chase hit Adelanto. There, Thompson crashed his car near Seneca Road and Jonathan Street, not far from John Mgrdichian Park.

Thompson jumped out of the wrecked car and ran from deputies, who say the man was armed with a gun. As deputies scoured the neighborhood, Thompson popped out from a yard and opened gunfire on a deputy. Several bullets hit the patrol vehicle and Thompson took off on foot toward a home.

Deputies circled the home.

As armed law enforcement closed in, Thompson ran toward a dirt field, turned toward deputies and fired more rounds, officials said. As he fired, deputies began shooting and struck Thompson, who dropped the gun. Deputies ran to help the man and called for an ambulance.

Thompson, whose city of residence wasn't known Saturday morning, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains guarded by deputies. He is expected to live, officials said. Deputies didn't give details on the attempted homicide case involving Thompson.

No deputies were hurt. Those involved are on paid-leave until they're cleared to return to duty.

The department's Specialized Investigations Division responded to take over the deputy-involved shooting case. They're continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 909-890-4904.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man shot by deputies after high-speed chase through High Desert