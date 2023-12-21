Man shot at deputies from hotel window during standoff in Oakland Park, BSO says

OAKLAND PARK — A 35-year-old man is facing three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer among other charges after the Broward Sheriff’s Office said he shot toward deputies during a standoff from a hotel window.

Bryan Antonio Green was held in the Main Jail Wednesday night on those charges, along with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal mischief over $1,000.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, 911 operators were called about a shooting in the area of the Grand Hotel in the 4900 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue in Oakland Park. Deputies set up a perimeter and while at the scene, gunshots were fired out of a window of the hotel in their direction, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

No one was injured, the Sheriff’s Office said. A standoff ensued between Green and deputies and Green fired “additional rounds,” the news release said, before SWAT deputies took him into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release additional information Wednesday.

Broward County court records show Green was arrested most recently in January on charges of felony criminal mischief, cocaine possession and interfering with a school function. The case was downgraded to a misdemeanor.

In March 2008, Fort Lauderdale Police arrested Green on a second-degree murder charge. Details about the case were not available in online court records.