Man shot by deputies after leading them on pursuit, ramming patrol car, SBSD says

Deputies shot and injured a man who allegedly led them on a chase and rammed a patrol vehicle in Montclair earlier this week, officials said Friday.

The incident unfolded around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, when San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence assault in the 7800 block of Haven Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga.

As deputies arrived, the suspect, identified as Dennis Flowers, drove off in a Chevrolet Equinox.

Deputies began chasing Flowers, who at one point ditched the Equinox and got into BMW sedan.

He kept evading deputies toward Montclair, where deputies discontinued the chase.

Flowers was later spotted at a gas station on Central Avenue and San Bernardino Street, and when deputies arrived, he allegedly rammed into a responding patrol vehicle, officials said.

At least one deputy fired a gun and Flowers was struck by gunfire.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was released to the custody of the Montclair Police Department.

A probation officer who was with the deputies during the incident was injured “due to Flowers ramming the vehicle,” authorities said. The officer was treated and released from a hospital.

No further details about the incident have been released.

