Man shot by deputies north of Dunnellon is incoherent during first court appearance

The man shot by sheriff's deputies last week made his first appearance in front of a judge Tuesday morning. This is what happened:

What's first appearance?

Whenever someone is charged with a crime, he or she is brought before a judge within 24 to 48 hours to see if they're eligible for bail and/or a court-appointed attorney. If he or she is released from jail before that time, then they won't have to see a judge.

Name of the person making first appearance

Scott Michael Peltier.

Judge

County Judge Lori Cotton.

Hearing

Peltier remained at the Marion County Jail. He appeared via Zoom for the hearing. Judge Cotton was at the courthouse.

Peltier was handcuffed, wearing a jail uniform and seated in a wheelchair. His right arm was bandaged from elbow to wrist. He was given a hearing device.

The judge asked him a series of questions, such as where he lives, if he's employed, if he owns any property.

Most of Peltier's answers to the judge were not understandable. He did say he has been living between Citrus County and Marion County, and that he's a member of American Legion Post 58. He said the gunshots hit his head and leg. He mentioned being shot and said people were making threats against him.

Criminal history

Though Peltier doesn't have a criminal record locally, a prosecutor told the court that Peltier was convicted of resisting an officer without violence in Port Orange in 2017.

Bail

The judge told Peltier and lawyers from the State Attorney's Office and the Public Defender's Office that she has grave concerns about Peltier's health and the public safety if he is released.

She increased his bail on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, armed trespassing and resisting with violence from $12,000 to $30,000.

If he manages to post bond, Peltier will be transported to SMA for a mental health evaluation pursuant to the state's Baker Act. Also, the judge told Peltier that if he is freed pending trial, he cannot have any firearms and cannot return to the area where he was shot.

When told the address of where he's not allowed to go, Peltier said he doesn't even know that location.

He said he's not trying to leave the jail now.

Next court date

Oct. 24 at 9 a.m.

What happened?

On Sept. 20, sheriff's deputies went to 10500 block of U.S. 41, north of Dunnellon, for a follow-up investigation on a trespassing complaint. Peltier had been trespassed from the property on Sept. 17.

There, three deputies said Peltier was uncooperative and withdrew a gun from his holster. They said he pointed the weapon at them, and they opened on him. Peltier, 59, was treated at the scene by deputies and later transported to a local hospital.

Previous coverage: Man shot by deputies pointed a gun at them first

The deputies are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The names of the deputies are withheld by the agency because they invoked Marsy's Law, which forbids the official release of victim information.

At least two of the deputies are represented by a local defense lawyer. A fourth deputy on scene was not involved in the shooting, authorities said.

Release

Records show Peltier was released from the hospital on Monday and taken to the county jail for booking the same day.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Marion County judge has grave concerns about man shot by deputies