Man shot by deputies in Quinlan

Nov. 11—A Lone Oak man was wounded and later hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with Hunt County Sheriff's deputies Thursday night at the scene of a reported burglary near Quinlan, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Dillon Paul Rogers, 29, faces multiple counts of aggravated assault in connection with the incident, according to the Sheriff's Office. He had not been formally charged as of Friday morning. Rogers remained hospitalized Friday morning, recovering from his injuries, according to Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones.

"He's going to be okay," Jones said. "He will likely be in there for a few days."

Sheriff's deputies responded at 3:35 p.m. Thursday to a burglary call in the 1200 block of County Road 3619 in Quinlan, and they took a burglary report at that time, according to the Sheriff's Office.

At about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Office received a call that the suspect was back at the location and had fired a gun at the complainant.

When deputies arrived, the suspect shot at an officer. Deputies returned fire, and the suspect was hit, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No officers were injured during the exchange, and the incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, according to the Sheriff's Office.