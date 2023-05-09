Man who was shot at by deputies in York County sues sheriff’s office

A Rock Hill man who was shot by deputies and survived is now suing the York County Sheriff’s Office.

In May of 2021, deputies shot Trevor Mullinax multiple times while responding to a welfare check at a home off Highway 324. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead while investigators were at the scene and could see a Ford F-150 riddled with bullet holes.

Mullinax said he was shot at nearly 50 times while sitting in his truck during a mental health crisis. New dash cam video shows the moment deputies pulled up. Mullinax’s mom was at the driver’s side of the truck, talking to him. Within moments, video shows deputies firing at Mullinax. He says in the lawsuit that he was shot nine times, including once in the back of the head.

Mullinax was flown to a hospital in Charlotte for his injuries. No deputies were hurt in the shooting.

Mullinax had a gun in his truck, deputies said when the shooting first happened. Attorneys for Mullinax said he had a hunting shotgun but never showed it or threatened to use it.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deputies shoot armed man in York County, investigators say

The lawsuit accuses York County and the sheriff’s office of gross negligence. The suit says deputies didn’t do enough to deescalate the situation. Mullinax is suing for emotional, psychical and legal anguish.

Mullinax is expected to hold a press conference to talk about the lawsuit on Tuesday morning. Channel 9 is reaching out to the sheriff’s office for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: York County leaders vote against new mobile home community)