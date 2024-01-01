Man shot by deputy arrested; allegedly armed with 'meat cleaver and a hammer'

Dec. 31—The Yuba County District Attorney's Office said 65-year-old Howard John Barton was arrested after being discharged from a Marysville hospital late Saturday night after reportedly being shot by a deputy after allegedly charging at the officer with a "meat cleaver and a hammer" in the Olivehurst area.

According to the DA's office, Yuba County District Attorney Chief Investigator Brandt Lowe signed a declaration of probable cause that alleged that "Barton assaulted a peace officer with a deadly weapon on Friday when he 'charged at a deputy sheriff while armed with a meat cleaver and a hammer.'"

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department previously said the incident occurred after a deputy responded to a medical aid call in the 5400 block of Feather River Boulevard in the Olivehurst area near Yuba County Airport.

"It is clear after reviewing the video from the deputy's body-worn camera that the deputy acted in self-defense," Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said in a statement. "I anticipate filing charges against Barton this week for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer."

The Appeal has requested body camera footage of the incident from the sheriff's department. As of press time, no response has been received.

The Appeal also has requested the name of the deputy who reportedly shot Barton, but officials said the name of the officer would be released once an investigation was completed.

"We are not going to release the name of the deputy involved," Katy Goodson, Yuba County Sheriff's Department public information officer, told the Appeal.

The DA's office said the investigation of the incident is being led by the Yuba-Sutter Officer Involved Shooting and Critical Incident Investigation Team.

"The Team is led by the Chief Investigators of the Yuba and Sutter County District Attorneys' Offices, and is made up of experienced law enforcement officers from all the law enforcement agencies in Yuba and Sutter Counties," the DA's office said in a statement.

Barton is currently being held in Sutter County Jail with bail set at $50,000. The Da's office said Barton would be arraigned on Tuesday or Wednesday in Yuba County Superior Court.