Man shot by deputy in Olive Branch charged as part of human trafficking investigation

A human trafficking operation in Mississippi led two men to jail, including one man who tried to run over a DeSoto County deputy with a car, authorities said.

The investigation was carried out on Thursday, August 18.

FOX13 first told you about that investigation moments after 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks of Marion, Arkansas was shot by a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy.

Darielle Davonte Sparks was charged with aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon or other means likely to produce death.

The sheriff’s department said then that Sparks was wanted in connection to a human trafficking operation and that he was shot after attempting to run over a deputy with his car at an Olive Branch car wash.

Along with that charge of attempted aggravated assault on an officer, Sparks also faces six counts of promoting prostitution, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Public Safety officials said 62-year-old John Edward Massengill of Baldwyn, Mississippi was also arrested as part of that investigation. He was arrested in Prentiss County, Mississippi, the Department of Public Safety said.

Massengill was charged with human trafficking of a minor and child exploitation.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Sparks bond was set at $850,000 while Massengill received a $200,000 bond.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

