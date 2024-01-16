Man shot by deputy in Weston attacked wife, drove into BSO car after standoff

A Weston man allegedly attacked his wife on the floor of a Hollywood bar until she suffered a neck fracture, then later that day drove toward Broward Sheriff’s deputies in his Mercedes as he tried to flee from a standoff, getting shot by at least one deputy in the process.

Valdemar Milto, 48, was held in the Joseph V. Conte Facility in Pompano Beach as of Tuesday on charges of aggravated battery causing bodily harm stemming from the domestic incident in addition to three counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of aggravated fleeing with injury or damage in the Weston incident.

Milto and his wife were at the Wave Restaurant, Bar and Lounge in the 100 block of South 20th Avenue in Hollywood on Jan. 7, about their closing time of 4 a.m., when he approached his wife from behind her on the dance floor and pushed her onto the ground, a probable cause affidavit said.

He got on top of her and pushed and twisted her head against the ground, the affidavit said, as security staff and bar customers pulled him off her. Once Milto was forced outside, he got back in and again charged at his wife, but security stopped him.

The victim drove herself to Aventura Hospital because of her neck pain. Someone requested that BSO Weston deputies check on the woman and Milto’s two children about 6:30 a.m., who were alone at their home, the affidavit said.

The children told deputies their father was not at the home, and deputies told them to call 911 if he returned, according to the affidavit. About an hour later, Milto came home and smashed a glass door.

Deputies took the children out of the home in the 16000 block of Opal Creek Drive and tried to make contact with Milto, the affidavit said. They could hear someone prepping to fire a semiautomatic pistol in one of the bedrooms and took cover in front of the home.

Milto came out of the house immediately after with the pistol and ignored the deputies’ orders to drop the weapon. He put the gun against his head and in his mouth multiple times, the affidavit said. Still ignoring the deputies’ commands, he continued to brandish the gun.

Negotiations continued as SWAT and K9 units arrived, and Milto grabbed his car keys from inside and got into a white Mercedes in the driveway with the gun, the affidavit said. A deputy in a marked BSO patrol SUV hit the back of the Mercedes to keep Milto from fleeing, and deputies continued trying to negotiate with Milto while they took cover behind the BSO SUV, directly behind the Mercedes.

Milto accelerated forward in the driveway, then reversed into the BSO SUV, hitting the SUV behind him. He continued to accelerate in reverse, “pushing the unoccupied marked BSO vehicle backward and striking two uniformed deputies with that pushed vehicle,” the affidavit said.

Once Milto got around the SUV, the affidavit said he accelerated toward a deputy, who then shot at Milto multiple times. Milto kept driving in the direction of several other deputies and their cars, then sped through the neighborhood until he crashed in a median.

He ran through yards until he surrendered nearby in the 4400 block of Weston Road, the affidavit said.

The Sheriff’s Office in a news release on Jan. 7 said paramedics took Milto to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds but did not provide further details on his injuries. They said in the news release no one else was injured and that two deputies shot at Milto, though the affidavit mentions only one deputy who fired his gun.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of the deputy or deputies who shot at Milto or additional details since Jan. 7.