Man who shot detective in Long Branch identified as 34-year-old Virginia resident

LONG BRANCH - The man who shot and wounded a detective with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office before being fatally injured in an exchange of gunfire with police last week, has been identified by authorities as Mark. D. Walker II of Woodbridge, Virginia.

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General named the 34-year-old individual on Wednesday evening, four days after he was killed following a standoff with police on Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Additionally, the members of the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team (the county SWAT team) who fired at Walker have also been identified. Patrolman Eric Voorand of the Manalapan Township Police Department, Patrolman Daniel Murphy of the Howell Township Police Department, and Patrolman Omar Akel of the Middletown Township Police Department were named by the state Attorney General’s Office, which is responsible for investigating all police-involved shootings in New Jersey.

According to the preliminary investigation, investigators from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office were attempting to execute a warrant in connection with a homicide investigation at Apartment 1 at 274 Chelsea Ave. in Long Branch on Friday evening, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

“As officers were executing the warrant, Mr. Walker moved into a room of the apartment and shot one of the officers in the lower leg as the officer approached the room,” the statement said. “At that point, the officers repositioned outside the apartment and Mr. Walker barricaded himself inside. Members of the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team were deployed to the scene.”

About 2 a.m. on Saturday, a fire erupted in the apartment and Walker fled the building, discharging a firearm multiple times as he exited. Voorand, Murphy, and Akel returned fire, hitting Walker, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

A source familiar with the investigation has told the Asbury Park Press that Walker was holding a 2-week old infant as he attempted to make his escape. WNBC 4 News in New York first reported the information about the baby, the child of his girlfriend. The Asbury Park Press has since confirmed it with another source.

Walker held the police shield of the wounded detective in one hand, a gun in the other and the baby in his arm, firing at officers as he ran out of the building, sources have told the Press. After he was shot and killed, officers found the baby uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was made public Wednesday, according to the statement from the Attorney General’s Office.

