Man shot and dies after parking space dispute in St. Petersburg

A 29-year-old died after being shot during a parking space dispute in downtown St. Petersburg on Saturday, police said in a statement. Officers arrested Charles Edward Bentley, and he was charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Gilbert Ray Bush wanted to park in a spot in which Bentley, 23, was standing with a group of friends at the 200 block of 1st Avenue N, according to police.

The two got in an argument, and police said Bentley pulled out a gun and shot Bush multiple times. Law enforcement said Bentley left the area by foot.

Bush was taken to Bayfront hospital, where he died from gunshot wounds, police said. Officers arrested Bentley close to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.