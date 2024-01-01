Man shot at Dixie Highway Waffle House on New Year's Day. What to know

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot at a Louisville Waffle House on New Year's Day.

Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the Waffle House in the 10500 block of Dixie Highway Monday around 12:25 p.m. where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release from LMPD.

The man, who was alert and conscious, was taken to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. A person at the scene was detained and there is no threat to the public, according to LMPD.

"Detectives are working to determine the relationship between the parties involved and what led up to this incident," the release stated.

The departments non-fatal shooting unit is investigating the incident, the unit's third investigation of the day.

