Man shot in domestic dispute in Orange Park, Clay County police say

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Monday morning on Kiowa Avenue in Orange Park.

According to detectives, deputies responded to a call about a domestic dispute and located a man with a gunshot wound. Clay County Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest has been taken into custody and is speaking with police. Detectives believe the incident is isolated and doesn’t pose a threat to the community.

Kiowa Avenue was blocked off for a couple hours this morning, but all roads are now open.

