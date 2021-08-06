Man shot through door in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood

Aug. 6—A man in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood was in a home when he was shot through a door, according to police.

Police and medics responded to a report of a man shot in the 1500 block of Alton Street around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found the man in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police said he was conscious and alert.

The shooter was unknown, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police were investigating.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .