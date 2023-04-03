Man shot in downtown Atlanta, 1 day after people caught racing in same area, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in downtown Atlanta.

Police confirmed that a man was shot on Piedmont Avenue near John Wesley Dobbs Avenue.

This is the second incident that has happened in that area this weekend.

On Saturday night and into the early morning Sunday, police caught people street racing blocks away on the same road.

The condition of the person shot is unknown at this time.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the police but they have not responded with additional information.

