Man shot in downtown La Quinta hotel after argument

A 21-year-old man was shot during an argument with another man at La Quinta Inn & Suites on Madison and Franklin early Saturday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 5 a.m., and a SWAT team was going to respond to the scene but it was called off after the shooter fled from the area. The incident resulted in multiple shots fired at the victim, leaving him with an injury to his leg.

During the dispute at the downtown hotel, the shooter took out a handgun and shot at the victim two times. The victim had one gunshot wound on his thigh and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

According to the Chicago Police Department, no one observed the shooter leave the location, and a SWAT incident was called to look for him. The SWAT incident was called off after it was confirmed that no offenders were in the area. CPD said detectives are investigating the incident and could not provide any further details.