Man shot downtown near Beale Street overnight, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man hurt.

Officers responded to the intersection of B.B. King Boulevard and Beale Street for a shooting just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, a man was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time and if you have any information, call 901-528-CASH.

