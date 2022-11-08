Man shot in drive-by at restaurant, Memphis Police say

A drive-by shooting at a Memphis restaurant left a man in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on October 30.

Police said a dark blue truck with black wheels drove by a restaurant on Lamar Avenue and opened fire.

A man who was sitting inside that restaurant was hit by a bullet and rushed to Regional One, police said.

MPD said that truck was a newer model four-door crew cab pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger.

If you know anything about this shooting or the person who pulled the trigger, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information, which leads to an arrest in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

