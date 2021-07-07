Man shot in drive-by: Victim in critical condition, investigation underway

Jul. 7—BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County man is in critical condition after being injured in a drive-by shooting early Monday morning in Bluefield.

The victim, Thomas Keyshawn Taylor, 20, of Princeton, was at a friend's house celebrating the Fourth of July holiday when the incident occurred, Detective Lt. Kenny Adams, with the Bluefield Police Department, said.

Adams said the shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Warren Street.

"The victim was sitting in the front seat of a car in front of a residence when the shooter drove by and shot into the vehicle," Adams said.

The victim was shot in the neck, Adams said. He was airlifted to a Roanoke, Va., hospital.

Adams said the investigation into the shooting is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bluefield Police Department at 304-327-6101.

