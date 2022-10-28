Man shot at driver who hit woman with stroller and 3 kids in Bradenton, officials say

A woman, three children and a possible fifth pedestrian were hit by a driver Thursday night in Bradenton, law enforcement officials say.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 9:21 p.m. at the intersection of Third Street West and 57th Avenue West in Bradenton.

A man was stopped in his truck at the intersection when he moved forward to make a right turn.

He hit a woman pushing a stroller with two kids inside and another child who was next to her, FHP spokesman Kenneth Watson told the Bradenton Herald on Friday morning.

Immediately after the crash, a man — who the driver may have also hit — pulled out a gun and shot into the man’s vehicle, shooting out his windshield and fleeing from the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries caused by the glass of the windshield shattering from the gunshots.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the man was not hit by any of the bullets fired his way.

Investigators are now in the process of locating the shooter, who they also believe was the fifth victim of the crash.

FHP is leading the investigation into the crash while the Manatee County Sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting.