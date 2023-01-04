A man shot at a driver in Midtown Miami traffic, authorities say. He’s now locked up

A Gladeview man is behind bars after being accused of shooting at another man in Midtown Miami traffic Tuesday night.

Michael Scott, 52, was arrested Wednesday and charged with shooting or throwing a deadly missile. Miami police responded to a Denny’s located at 3600 Biscayne Boulevard after five rounds of gunshots were detected by ShotSpotter technology.

The victim told police that he was driving west of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 36th St. around 9 p.m. when a man approached his window and shot at him. The victim subsequently sped off, but the suspect continued firing at his gray Toyota Corolla.

Close to 1 a.m., officers found Scott at a Denny’s near Biscayne Boulevard — in a bulletproof vest and security badge — and armed with a Glock 17 and a fully loaded 9mm magazine, according to a police report.

Per Local 10’s report, Scott admitted to shooting at the driver but said he was defending himself from a stalker who had hacked his phone and car radio. Scott added the driver was part of a group that stalked him — and that the driver pointed a long rifle at him.

Scott is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with his bond set at $10,000.