Man shot in Dupont Circle

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man was shot in Dupont Circle in the early hours of Sunday.

MPD said they were dispatched to the 1800 block of N Street NW for a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was conscious and breathing.

The man was transported to the hospital.

