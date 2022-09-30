Man shot in Duquesne; police seek information

A man shot Friday morning in Duquesne is expected to survive.

First responders were notified of a shooting around 12:10 a.m. in the 100 block of Peter Street, according to Allegheny County police. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

