Man shot during argument on Cheshire Bridge Road, police searching for suspect

Police say a man was injured in a shooting and the suspect is still at large.

Atlanta police said on Sunday night just after 8 p.m., officers were called out to Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast about a person shot.

They arrived at the scene to find a 25-year-old man who had been shot.

Police said he had been shot in the shoulder and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the investigation, the victim had gotten into an argument with the suspect which escalated to a shooting.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

