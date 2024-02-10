Man shot during argument in front of Holiday home, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was shot Friday evening during an argument in front of a Holiday home, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was involved in an argument with four other adults at about 5 p.m. in front of a home on Tammy Lane when he was shot, deputies said.

The man was taken as a trauma alert to a hospital, according to deputies.

Everyone involved in the argument knew each other, and deputies said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

