Man shot during argument, suspect in custody

Around 2:30 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to Lane Avenue South due to calls about a person shot.

An adult male in his twenties was transported to a local urgent care with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body.

JSO’s initial investigation determined that the victim was shot during a physical confrontation. The victim intervened while the suspect and another man were fighting.

During the fight, the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect has been located and detained by Patrol Officers.

Violent Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Unit Detectives are on the scene interviewing witnesses and canvassing for video surveillance, and it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

