Man shot during armed robbery at Seattle gas station, police searching for suspect

Police are investigating after a man was shot during an armed robbery at a gas station in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood on Friday night.

After receiving a 911 call reporting the shooting, police responded to the gas station in the 2800 block of Rainier Avenue South, near Franklin High School, at about 11:20 p.m.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers spoke with an employee who said a woman pulled a gun on him after he tried to take back merchandise she had stolen.

As the woman began to flee the scene, she shot a customer who confronted her.

Officers later learned that a family member transported the injured customer to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries before police arrived at the scene.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic woman in her late 20s to early 30s with black hair, according to the SPD. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and white shoes.

SPD robbery detectives responded to the scene and will lead the investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.