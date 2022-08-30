Man shot during attack in Memphis gas station, police say

An attack inside of a Memphis gas station left a man with multiple gunshot wounds and Memphis Police are looking for the people responsible.

According to police, a man was in the aisle of a gas station in the 4900 block of Airways Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24 when the assault happened.

Police said the man was trying to get something out of a cooler when one of the suspects attacked him in the aisle.

During that attack, a gunman wearing a white tank top walked in and opened fire on the man, leaving him with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs, according to police.

He was rushed to the hospital and the people responsible took off in a black Kia, police said.

If you recognize the man in a white tank top and black shorts seen in a picture released by police, MPD urges you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

