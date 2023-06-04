Man shot during attempted robbery at Chamblee apartment complex

A man is recovering after being shot during a robbery attempt early Sunday morning in Chamblee.

At about 1:43 a.m., Chamblee police responded to a call about a person being shot at 3419 Cumberland Court.

Responding officers found Mauricio Velasquez-Vasquez, 32, inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police say Vasquez and his friend, Walter Lopez, 21, were walking to their apartment from a restaurant.

As they were walking through the Chamblee Square apartment complex, they came across six men at the complex’s mailbox area.

Vasquez and his friend told police the men tried to rob them and chased them to the playground area where another man shot at them three to four times.

Vasquez was shot in his abdomen, with a bullet entering his body just above his belly button and exiting out the lower left area of his back.

Lopez helped Vasquez back to his apartment where they called 911.

Officers searched the playground area and located a $10 bill, four .380 shell casings, and a black bookbag.

Vasquez was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where he remains in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

