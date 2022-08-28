Man shot during attempted robbery in northwest Atlanta, police say

A 39-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:35 p.m. Saturday outside Flipper Temple Apartments at 2479 Abner Terrace NW.

Atlanta police said an unidentified man came up to the victim and demanded money.

The victim then got into an argument with the attacker, which ultimately led to the victim being shot.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

