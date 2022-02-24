Man shot during attempted robbery at Manchester gas station; watch video

Feb. 24—MANCHESTER — A man who was approached by a man with gun demanding money as he pumped gas early today was shot when he attempted to run away, police said.

Police are investigating the attempted robbery at a gas station on Hartford Road this morning that ended with a local man being shot in the hip.

According to police, officers responded to the Mobil gas station at 427 Hartford Road around 2 a.m. for a reported shooting. Officers located a 54-year-old man on the ground, with from a gunshot wound to his hip.

The victim said he was pumping gas when a dark-colored sedan pulled into the parking lot and a man with a gun got out. The man ran up to him holding a gun and demanded money, the victim told police.

He said he attempted to run away, and was shot as he ran. The suspect then fled in the car he arrived in, according to police.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital, and was in stable condition this morning, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Police Department at 860-645-5545.

