Man Shot During Bronx Argument

Johnny Depp stated that he's hoping for a "re-beginning" in his career as he accepted a Gold Medal of Merit from Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic. Balkan Insight reported that the 58-year-old star received the award in recognition of his recent work in the country, including filming for his movie Minamata and working on the Serbian animated show Puffins Impossible – The Series. "I truly, sincerely thank you, President Vucic — and this medal of merit, if I am given the honor to walk away with this, I thank you for being kind enough to bestow it upon me," said Depp. He added: "I’m right now on the verge of a new life and I like it. I like a re-beginning. And I would love for that beginning to start here."