Man shot during carjacking, two men on the run, MPD says
The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting and carjacking.
Police said it happened around 5:18 pm, at 1594 Holmes.
MPD said a man was shot and his car was taken.
At 5:18 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 1594 Holmes where a male was shot and his vehicle taken. The victim was xported to ROH critical. Responsible were two Black males occupying the victim's red 2008 Chevy Equinox with TN tag BDV-9408, last seen westbound on Holmes. pic.twitter.com/qdc4eRhX06
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 1, 2022
The victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.
According to MPD, two men occupying the victim’s red 2008 Chevy Equinox with TN tag BDV-9408 were last seen westbound on Holmes, police said.
