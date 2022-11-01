Man shot during carjacking, two men on the run, MPD says

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting and carjacking.

Police said it happened around 5:18 pm, at 1594 Holmes.

MPD said a man was shot and his car was taken.

The victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

According to MPD, two men occupying the victim’s red 2008 Chevy Equinox with TN tag BDV-9408 were last seen westbound on Holmes, police said.

