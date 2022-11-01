Man shot during carjacking, two men on the run, MPD says

The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting and carjacking.

Police said it happened around 5:18 pm, at 1594 Holmes.

MPD said a man was shot and his car was taken.

At 5:18 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 1594 Holmes where a male was shot and his vehicle taken. The victim was xported to ROH critical. Responsible were two Black males occupying the victim's red 2008 Chevy Equinox with TN tag BDV-9408, last seen westbound on Holmes. pic.twitter.com/qdc4eRhX06 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 1, 2022

The victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

According to MPD, two men occupying the victim’s red 2008 Chevy Equinox with TN tag BDV-9408 were last seen westbound on Holmes, police said.

