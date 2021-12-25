Man shot during confrontation with carjackers in south Mpls.

A man was hospitalized after being shot Thursday night during an apparent carjacking attempt in south Minneapolis.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct responded to reports of gunfire at the 4800 block of 5th Avenue S. When the officers arrived, two men at the scene said they had just emerged from a vehicle when two "young-looking suspects" approached and demanded the vehicle at gunpoint.

A confrontation ensued and one of the suspects fired a gun at the two men, striking one of them. The suspects ran from the scene and have not been apprehended, a police spokesman said.

Emergency crews took the injured man to a hospital for treatment, where he is expected to survive, the police said.

The Minneapolis Police Department said it is investigating the incident.

The incident continued a dramatic surge in carjackings in Minneapolis that began in 2020. As of Dec. 17, there were 614 attempted or completed carjackings across the city this year — up from 104 in 2019, according to police. Many of the victims of these robberies have been older and have been severely beaten or injured.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has vowed to ramp up prosecution of carjackings by dedicating one prosecutor to adult cases and another to juvenile cases. The county has also designated an advocate to assist victims of carjackings.