A man was shot during a disturbance in central Fresno. Was it self-inflicted?

A man was wounded by gunfire and taken to Community Regional Medical Center early Saturday in east-central Fresno, police reported.

The incident took place during a disturbance on North Eighth Street just north of Andrews Avenue about 7:30 a.m.

A police spokesman said the 27-year-old was struck in the leg with the bullet.

“An investigation has revealed it is most likely a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the spokesman added.

Officers were talking to other people at the scene who may have been involved in the disturbance.