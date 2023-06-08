Man shot during early morning argument at gas station, DeKalb police say
A man was shot after an argument at a gas station early Thursday morning, according to police.
At around 1 a.m., police responded to the 2600 block of Wesley Chapel Rd in reference to a shooting.
This address is that of a Shell Gas Station in Decatur.
Police believe the man shot was involved in a dispute with someone when that person started shooting at him.
The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The incident is under investigation.
