Man shot during fight at Pensacola shopping plaza; car crashes on way to hospital

Acquaintances rushing a shooting victim to a local hospital early Sunday morning were involved in a traffic accident on North Pace Boulevard.

The unidentified man was shot in the abdomen during "a large fight" that had erupted around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the Town and Country Plaza shopping center, according to Escambia County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Melony Peterson.

The wreck occurred when the driver of the car taking the gunshot victim to the hospital ran a red light at the intersection of 1300 N. Pace Boulevard, Peterson said. The two-car accident was dispatched as involving injuries, though reports indicate only the man suffering the gunshot wound was taken from the scene to a hospital.

Witnesses to the fight reported several shots fired, Peterson said. The victim's condition is not known at this time and no suspects have been taken into custody.

The case remains open and under investigation.

